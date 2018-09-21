Candidates for TDSB push for new French immersion middle school in Etobicoke

Parents in west Etobicoke concerned about the long distances their kids travel to get to French immersion classes are getting support from several candidates running for trustee on the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

Doug Kwan, whose two children were enrolled in the French immersion program at Millwood Junior School, says he had to put his daughter in a English program this year. He says staying in French immersion would have meant a 12-kilometre trip to Hilltop Middle School, located near Royal York Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

"It would essentially be an hour to an hour-and-a-half commute ride every day. And our work schedule and our family just can't accommodate that type of distance," said Kwan, who is part of a group called Parents for a Closer French Language Middle School in Ward 2.

The TDSB provides a bus that transports students to Hilltop's French immersion program from his neighbourhood west of Highway 427, but Kwan says parents were told there is no guarantee the service will continue.

"We are concerned that the bus won't be there after the school year ends in 2019," Kwan said.

Kwan's group has been lobbying the TDSB for years to put a French immersion middle school in west Etobicoke, so children don't have to take a bus.

And now, some candidates for TDSB trustee in Ward 2, like Annette Hutcheson, are taking up the cause,

Trustee candidate Annette Hutcheon supports another French immersion middle school program for Etobicoke. (submitted)

"We would like a French immersion middle school west of the 427," said Hutcheson.

"With a little bit of manoeuvring we might be able to create a space," she told CBC Toronto."I think it's something we should seriously look at ... and since French is one of our official languages, I think it should be taken seriously."

Trustee candidate Shawn Rizvi agrees. He had to opt out of a French immersion program in Grade 2 because the board cancelled the bus service to the school from his neighbourhood.

"It was actually devastating," Rizvi said.

"We don't know how many parents are taking their kids out of public school and going to Catholic school, because there is not enough transportation or because there's not a French immersion school nearby."

Rizvi agrees with Kwan's group that Bloordale Middle School, located near Burnhamthorpe Road west of the 427, is a good location for a French immersion program.

Bloorlea Middle School, located near Bloor Street West and The East Mall, is another good candidate, he says.

Shawn Rizvi, a TDSB trustee candidate for Ward 2, supports looking into a middle school French immersion program west of Highway 427. (Facebook)

"That is the first thing that I am looking at doing, is presenting a motion and raising the numbers and making it an actual issue that the board can prioritize."

But the board has already told the parents enrolment in the program isn't high enough to justify it.

"To which our response has been if you create a middle school you will get more students," said Kwan.

Kwan's group believes parents will send their children to a nearby school, rather than put them on the TTC to go to schools that are farther away.

Kwan is hopeful next month's elections will bring a change in thinking to the board.

"We don't understand why the board insists on making children travel 12 kilometres when they are 10 or 11 years old, when there are viable options nearby."