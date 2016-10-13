TDSB to vote on budget tonight after $42M in provincial cuts

Toronto's largest school board is voting on its budget Wednesday night in the face of a $67.8 million budget shortfall that will affect various programs, services and staff.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will also look at relocating students at the fire-ravaged York Memorial Collegiate Institute to a vacant school building more than five kilometres away — and it will consider a notice of motion to give all TDSB students free menstrual products.

The board proposes tightening in several areas and chopping a number of staff in its budget, after a $42.1-million cut in provincial government funding that caused "serious concerns."

The TDSB is legally required to submit a balanced budget by the end of June.

Relocating York Memorial after fire

Also at the meeting, staff are recommending York Memorial CI move to the now-closed Scarlett Heights school building in September, instead of continuing to share space with a high school nearby.

A TDSB report says students, parents and staff are "overwhelmingly" in favour of moving, even though the new space is 5.3 km west of York Memorial.

Firefighters work on a fire at York Memorial Collegiate Institute on May 7. Sections of the 90-year-old school were destroyed, displacing 900 students and staff. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

Two fires broke out at York Memorial in May — on the same day the building celebrated its 90th anniversary — causing severe damage to the high school at Eglinton Avenue West and Keele Street.

Students and teachers spent the rest of the year in the same building as the neighbouring George Harvey Collegiate Institute, where they had to share some rooms and facilities.

"While the George Harvey building has the physical capacity to accommodate the enrolments of both schools, there are not enough gyms, science rooms/labs, art rooms, and drama rooms for the two schools," TDSB staff say in a report.

Students from York Memorial shared a building with George Harvey Collegiate Institute after the fire in May. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The school community also thought moving to Scarlett Heights was the best way for the two schools to keep their own identities and keep delivering specific programs, the report said.

If the school relocates to Scarlett Heights, 59 per cent of students would live more than 4.8 km away, the report said, and TTC tickets would be provided to hundreds of students.

The board would use the Scarlett Heights building until there's a long-term solution for York Memorial CI, where the building needs substantial repair work. A team is trying to save the building's historical features and remove historical items and artwork, staff said.

Considering free tampons, pads

Meanwhile, a notice of motion is also before the TDSB to put free menstrual products in all elementary and secondary school bathrooms by September.

"Menstrual hygiene products are not optional," said the motion, put forward by trustees Stephanie Donaldson and Harpreet Gill.

Free menstrual products would help reduce inequality, end period stigma, and stop students from having to miss class or extra-curriculars, said the trustees, who heard from "hundreds" of students about the issue.

Free feminine hygiene products are now available in the washrooms of the Guelph Public Library thanks to a Tampon Tuesday program started in the city by businesswoman Holly Mastrogiacomo. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

The motion cites a survey by feminine hygiene company Always, which found nearly one in seven Canadian girls have either left early or missed school entirely because they did not have access to period products

That's "shocking," said Donaldson, and a "huge inequity in the system."

Students ask why period products aren't in the same category as necessities like toilet paper or soap, Gill said, which have to be provided in school.

Menstrual products "are not cheap," said Donaldson, calling this a way to tackle child poverty and help students learn.

The initiative would not cost the TDSB any money, the trustees said — their idea is to partner with another organization, such as Physical and Health Education Canada or the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association, which would provide the menstrual products and educational materials at no charge.

If the notice of motion passes, the board will debate and vote on the idea in August.

In May, the Waterloo Region District School Board became the first Ontario school board to give out free menstrual products, which will be in school washrooms this fall.

The provincial government in British Columbia has ordered public schools to provide free menstrual products in washrooms. A school board in Fredericton, N.B., has also said it will offer menstrual supplies in two high schools as part of a pilot project.



