TDSB high school teacher charged in child pornography investigation, police say

A Toronto District School Board teacher is facing multiple charges related to child pornography, police said Friday.

Sean Done, 32, is a high school teacher at Central Toronto Academy in the Palmerston-Little Italy neighbourhood, according to a police news release.

He was arrested on May 27 after police carried out a search warrant following an investigation into the "uploading of a large quantity of child sexual abuse material onto the internet."

Done was charged with:

2 counts of possess child pornography.

2 counts of access child pornography.

1 count of make available child pornography.

Police said they are concerned about his contact with students at the school, especially online.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Reports can also be made via the national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.