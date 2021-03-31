TDSB closes 6 schools due to COVID-19 cases this week, TCDSB closes 5

The Toronto District School Board says it has closed six schools this week because of COVID-19 investigations while the Toronto Catholic District School Board says it has closed five.

Students at all of the schools that have been dismissed will shift to remote learning.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said the board closed Thorncliffe Park Public School, Gateway Public School, Ryerson Community School and Clinton Street Junior Public School on Tuesday.

Bird said the TDSB closed Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School on Sunday.

No details were released on the number of cases at each school.

The TCDSB, meanwhile, says it closed two schools on Tuesday due to COVID-19 investigations and three earlier in the week. It closed two schools last week.

TCDSB spokesperson Shazia Vlahos said the board closed St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and St. Jude Catholic School on Tuesday.

Ten students have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Rose of Lima. Seven students and three staff members have tested positive at St. Jude.

Toronto Public Health has identified variants of concern at the schools, she said.

"The school communities have been informed and further updates will be provided once available," Vlahos said in an email on Tuesday.

The TCDSB closed St. Roch Catholic School, St. Eugene Catholic School, and St. Dominic Savio Catholic School earlier this week.

It closed St. Charles Garnier Catholic School and Our Lady of Victory Catholic School last week.