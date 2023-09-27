Content
Lockdowns, hold and secures lifted at Toronto schools after report of person with gun

Lockdowns and hold and secure measures that were enacted at several Toronto schools Wednesday after police received a report of a person with a gun have now been lifted, investigators say.

Police say no gun was found, investigation is ongoing

The lockdowns were instituted, police say, after officers received information that a student was seen with a gun inside the City Adult Learning Centre, which is a secondary school that offers an academic program for adult students located at 1 Danforth Ave.

Officers responded, searched the school and did not locate anyone with a gun, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

