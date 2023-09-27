Lockdowns, hold and secures lifted at Toronto schools after report of person with gun
Lockdowns and hold and secure measures that were enacted at several Toronto schools Wednesday after police received a report of a person with a gun have now been lifted, investigators say.
Police say no gun was found, investigation is ongoing
The lockdowns were instituted, police say, after officers received information that a student was seen with a gun inside the City Adult Learning Centre, which is a secondary school that offers an academic program for adult students located at 1 Danforth Ave.
Officers responded, searched the school and did not locate anyone with a gun, police say. The investigation is ongoing.