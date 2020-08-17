TDSB chair 'frustrated' with education ministry after plan for smaller class sizes rejected

The chair of the Toronto District School Board says he's grown "frustrated" with the Ministry of Education as the two entities try to negotiate a back-to-school strategy with the start of the academic year just weeks away.

"The plans seem to be changing," said Alexander Brown, also the trustee for Willowdale, in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Monday.

"It just seems like they change and change and so it's more frustration."

Over the weekend, CBC Toronto learned that the ministry rejected the board's latest proposal, which would have seen elementary students return to smaller class sizes come September. Particularly, children in junior kindergarten through Grade 3 would be in classes of 15, while students in Grades 4 to 6 would be in classes of 20.

The proposed plan shortened the regular 300-minute teaching day in order to accommodate the 48 minutes of preparation time teachers are given daily as per their union agreements. It would also include redeploying librarians and guidance counsellors as teachers.

"So we're stretching it as much as we can to say we understand the financial implications," Brown said.

The moves would allow for smaller class sizes without the board having to hire more teachers. Brown said it would cost about $20 million, as opposed to the $190 million estimated price tag for smaller classes and 300 minutes of instruction per day for elementary students, the figure the ministry has requested boards maintain.

The ministry's guidelines also call for class sizes to remain at pre-COVID-19 levels, meaning many elementary students could find themselves in class of 30 or more.

Brown noted that Toronto Public Health has recommended the TDSB work to reduce class sizes as much as possible, and that the board intends to do so.

"It's also what we've been hearing loud and clear from parents across the city," he told guest host Jill Dempsey.

Ministry concerns over shortened school day

In a memo to the TDSB, the Ministry of Education said it rejected the latest proposal over concerns about a shortened school day and what it would mean for curriculums and after-school child care.

"We would ask the board to establish elementary timetables that provide a full 300-minute instructional day for elementary students as required by the Education Act," wrote deputy education minister Nancy Naylor.

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the province is willing to be "flexible" and work with boards to formulate back-to-school plans. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Brown said the government's concerns are valid, but that the COVID-19 outbreak necessitates the board employ creative solutions.

"I see a global pandemic as a crisis which requires leadership to be flexible. They need to, as many people have been saying, sit down at the table with everyone with a real plan with the real intention of coming up with a plan," he continued.

There cannot be a "one size fits all" approach for elementary schools across the province, Brown added.

"We've got many different communities across this province and we've got many different communities just in this city, so we need to be flexible on this."

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the province is willing to work with boards to formulate back-to-school plans that make sense for particular circumstances.

In a statement to CBC Toronto over the weekend, the ministry called on teachers' unions to work more collaboratively with the government in finding solutions.

"We want to see students in class for a full day. Several teacher unions have refused to discuss issues such as prep time, supervision limits, and lunch breaks. This has forced boards to make significant adaptations, which in many cases does not serve to maximize learning experience, health and safety, and well-being of students," the statement said.

"We will continue to work with the Board to increase distancing between students while trying to preserve as much of the instructional day as possible. However, we will need teacher unions to play a role and be reasonable amid a global pandemic, so our kids can maximize learning in a safe classroom."

If the ministry won't accept the possibility of a shorter school day, then the TDSB will need to deploy resources strategically to ensure smaller elementary class sizes in areas of the city hit hardest by COVID-19.

The board is not currently considering a postponed or staggered start to the school year, Brown explained, but time is quickly running out. The board meets tomorrow, and Brown said that it could be the "last day" to have a back-to-school plan solidified before other measures may be necessary to ensure student safety come the academic year.

The board also expects to have student registration numbers finalized by tomorrow, which will help staff formulate a revised proposal, Brown said.