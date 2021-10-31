TDSB places teacher on home assignment after he wears blackface at high school

The Toronto District School Board has placed a teacher on home assignment after he wore blackface at Parkdale Collegiate Institute during Halloween celebrations on Friday.

Parents, however, are demanding more action from the board, saying incidents involving racism and discrimination should not be tolerated.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Principal Julie Ardell called the incident "racist and dehumanizing." She said the teacher was told to wash his face and the school has filed a report with the TDSB. The board is now investigating the incident.

"Caricatures of peoples' race and culture are not appropriate and are offensive and hurtful," Ardell wrote. "While we have begun the work of addressing anti-Black racism and all forms of discrimination, it is clear that we must do more."

Ardell also noted that anti-Black racism and other forms of discrimination targeting any race, culture, or group contravenes the school's code of conduct and several TDSB policies.

The incident itself was brought to light when several students reported it to the vice principal. Ardell applauded students for "doing the right thing." Several parents learned about the incident from their children.

Sarah Latha, one of those parents, said her son shared a photo that his friend took that shows the teacher in blackface in the classroom.

"One of the main reasons we pushed for our kid to go to Parkdale was because of the diversity, so that he would see himself reflected in the school," Latha said, noting she's a parent of a child of colour. "To have something like this happen...it's shocking."

"We're trying to push the school and the TDSB to look at how and why this happened," she added.

After speaking with other parents whose children attend Parkdale CI, Latha said some parents say it's not about the teacher's intent in the incident.

"When you're trying to build inclusive, anti-racist environments that challenge white supremacy to create safe spaces for learners, it's not about the individual intent of a person," Latha said.

She still has concerns, notably about previous instances of racism where students may or may not have come forward, or how a school or school board's culture permitted such an incident to happen in the first place.

Parents want more transparency when teachers hired

Cathy Gatlin, another parent, said she helped her friend Leila Sarangi to draft a petition demanding more action from the TDSB. She saw photos of the teacher in blackface from another parent.

The petition outlines suggestions to help students report racist and hateful incidents and calls for more transparency in the hiring of teachers.

"I'm exhausted, dealing with it emotionally. Imagine being a person of colour," she said.

Gatlin's children are mixed-race, she said, and she often thinks about their experiences and what they might face because of the colour of their skin.

"It makes me think about all the times I witnessed racism with teachers against Black children," she said. "I didn't say anything, because I didn't want to rock the boat."

"I have to start speaking out," Gatlin said.

There was a teacher at Parkdale CI with blackface on today. I am really disturbed and I need to know what are the next steps I need to take. He was removed from class. But more needs to happen. <a href="https://twitter.com/leilasarangi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@leilasarangi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTorontoSun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTorontoSun</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTorontoStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTorontoStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/globeandmail?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@globeandmail</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/blogTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blogTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/blogUT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blogUT</a> <a href="https://t.co/qHoTa0HjAW">pic.twitter.com/qHoTa0HjAW</a> —@improv4health

The petition, which had 249 signatures as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, provides details of the incident as well as recommendations for the TDSB. It also notes that this incident isn't the first incident of racism and hate with the school board.

"This is not a one-time incident," the petition reads. "As parents, many of us have witnessed overt and micro-racial aggressions toward our children. This incident, however, is severe, shocking, and concerning."

While parents "commend the principal" for taking action and listening to students, they add the current policy and protocols are not enough.

They offer five recommendations to the TDSB to implement to "ensure safety in our classrooms." Those include:

Zero tolerance policy for hate and racial discrimination.

Create safe, supportive, and anonymous complaints mechanism that is supportive of students and grounded in principles of anti-oppression so as not become a snitch line.

Public reporting on complaints of discrimination and racism.

Hiring practices that are transparent, equitable and seek to diversify the workforce.

Ongoing and frequent professional development in areas of anti-Black racism, anti-colonialism, anti-oppression and building in accountability through regular and rigorous performance appraisals.

According to TDSB current policy on racism and discrimination, school administrators and staff are expected to report incidents and address discrimination by providing support for affected individuals, hold people accountable for their discriminatory actions, and examining what else needs to be done to prevent it from occurring again.