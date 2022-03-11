Skip to Main Content
Toronto

TDSB plans to lift mask mandate on March 21 — unless province approves request for 'additional time'

Coalition of children's hospitals has urged masks stay on for at least 2 weeks after March break

Coalition of children’s hospitals has urged masks stay on for at least 2 weeks after March break

A Toronto elementary school student wears full PPE before heading into class last September. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will no longer require people to mask up after March break — although it will continue to "strongly encourage" mask wearing.

The change is in keeping with Ontario's plans to lift a provincewide mask mandate on March 21.

However, the TDSB — which is the country's largest school board — also voted Thursday night to send an open letter to health officials asking for "additional time to remove COVID-19 measures in school," including lifting the mask mandate.

"Trustees were concerned that it was all happening very quickly and all at once, and I think that definitely gave them pause given the fact that COVID is still raging in the community," TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CBC's Metro Morning on Friday.

If the trustees' request is approved, a school mask mandate could stay in place longer. The province has been urged by a coalition of children's hospitals to keep masks on in schools for at least two weeks following the March break.

Bird said the TSDB has asked the province for a response to its request by next Thursday.

