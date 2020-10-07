Mother of Toronto student blindsided by supply teacher not wearing mask

The parent of a senior kindergarten student at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says she wasn't told that a supply teacher recently assigned to her daughter's class was permitted to teach while not wearing a mask.

Melanie Tapson says the incident demonstrates a lack of communication from the TDSB and a need for more consideration of the health and safety concerns of parents.

"I just needed a little bit more information," she told CBC Toronto. "So I think at minimum, we need better communication."

Tapson says the supply teacher was temporarily assigned to her daughter Fiona's French immersion class at Duke of Connaught Public School last week.

After dropping off Fiona in the morning, Tapson saw that the teacher was only wearing a face shield while performing screening and attendance duties.

Tapson later texted the school's principal to confirm if the teacher would wear a mask while teaching. She was told the teacher has a medical exemption that permits her to teach while only wearing a face shield.

She took her daughter out of class shortly after.

"But I wanted to know why she was brought into a senior kindergarten class to supply," Tapson said, pointing out that physical distancing is more difficult in a kindergarten class compared to higher grades. "And the principal said, 'it's because we don't have anyone else.'"

Melanie Tapson, a TDSB parent and former teacher, said schools should notify parents about teachers who are exempt from wearing masks. (Zoom)

There have been persistent staffing issues at the TDSB since the start of the school year, including a lack of French immersion teachers.

A spokesperson for the board confirmed that the supply teacher in question has been granted an exemption from wearing a mask, though it could not provide further information due to privacy considerations.

Masks are exempt in some cases

The TDSB's COVID-19 protocols warn that students, parents and staff should "expect" to see some individuals not wearing masks while indoors due to exemptions.

"In such cases, appropriate measures such as face shields, greater physical distancing, clear barriers and/or study carrels, enhanced cleaning, and other infection prevention and control measures will need to be considered," reads the board's guidance on mask procedures.

People with medical conditions that affect breathing and people who are deaf or hard of hearing are among those who can apply for an exemption.

While face shields are listed as an "appropriate" alternative, by the TDSB, Toronto Public Health (TPH) strongly advises against their use as a sole means of protection.

"A face shield is not an alternative to masks as it does not protect others from your respiratory particles. A face shield may be worn with a mask as added protection for the wearer," reads guidance on the TPH web site.

Tapson, a former TDSB high school teacher, said the board should have also considered reorganizing the teachers assigned to the school to prevent mask-exempt teachers from being assigned to kindergarten classes.

"I have a lot of empathy for what teachers are going through, and I know that this teacher was doing her best," she said.

"There has to be another solution."