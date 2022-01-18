TDSB and TCDSB schools open for in-person learning on Wednesday after winter storm

Toronto's two major school boards say they will be open for in-person learning on Wednesday.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) are making the move after Monday's winter storm shut down in-person classes for two days.

In a letter to parents, guardians and students on Tuesday, TDSB education director Colleen Russell-Rawlins said the board made the decision based on the weather forecast, progress the city is making in clearing major roads and side streets of snow and progress that the board is making clearing its properties of snow.

Russell-Rawlins said the city is making "significant" headway and plowing is expected to continue overnight.

"The vast majority of TDSB schools and sites have been plowed and thanks to the great work of our caretakers are now accessible. Plowing will continue," Russell-Rawlins said in the letter.

"While delays are still possible, students and staff will more easily be able to travel to schools/sites given significant plowing operations underway in the GTA."

Russell-Rawlins said TDSB child-care programs that serve infant, toddler and preschool-aged children can remain open, but the board encourages families to confirm that they are open.

As well, she said before and after-school programs and extended day programs will also be able to open. The TDSB's EarlyON Child and Family Centres will continue to offer virtual programming. All continuing education programs will resume as normal.

As for the TCDSB, Trustee Norm Di Pasquale, who represents Ward 9 at the Catholic board, said in a tweet: "There may be significant delays with bus service."

In a letter on its website on Tuesday to families, the TCDSB noted that the city has 600 road plows, 200 salt trucks and 360 sidewalk plows that are out working around the clock until snow removal is complete.

School bus service may be slower than usual, it added.

"For families that rely on school bus transportation, please be advised that your child's bus route may pose some challenges for the bus operation and may experience some significant delays getting to and from school," the board said in the letter.

"We ask that a family member please stay with your child(ren) while they wait for the bus in case there are delays."

Both boards reminded staff and students to screen for COVID-19.