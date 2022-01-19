About 8 TDSB high schools going virtual due to incomplete snow removal

Despite announcing all students would return to in-person classes Wednesday, the Toronto District School Board says that due to shoddy snow removal "approximately" eight secondary schools will instead go virtual today.

According to the board, the private contractor hired to plow the school properties "did not complete the job."

"As a result, they will be moving to remote learning," the board said in a tweet.

The following schools will be moving to remote learning Wednesday:

Dr. Norman Bethune Collegiate Institute

Emery Collegiate Institute

John Polanyi Collegiate Institute

Newtonbrook Secondary School

Yorkdale Secondary School

Weston Collegiate Institute

A list of the remainder of schools affected is forthcoming.

There are also roughly 10 elementary schools that were only partially plowed, but they will be open for classroom instruction, the board added.

The TDSB oversees 583 elementary and secondary schools throughout the city.

The board said last night that classes were set to go ahead after a snowstorm disrupted those plans on Monday and Tuesday.

The city's Catholic school board also said it would open for in-person learning but warned that buses may be affected by cleanup from the storm that affected back-to-school plans across southern and eastern Ontario.

Students had been learning remotely since the beginning of the month after a major surge in COVID-19 cases set in, straining the province's health system and labour force.

Students returned to classes earlier in the week in some regions in the province's north and southwest.

Teachers and students are returning with little information on COVID-19 cases in schools and limited access to PCR tests after the province shifted its policies to preserve resources.