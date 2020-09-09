The Toronto District School Board has pushed back its start date for most high schools to Sept. 17, citing the "complexities of the secondary staffing and timetable process."

Canada's largest school board has about 247,000 students in 583 schools, according to the board's website.

Students in special education programs at York Humber High School, Central Etobicoke High School, Frank Oke Secondary School, Maplewood High School, Drewry Secondary School and Sir William Osler High School will begin classes on Sept. 15, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird says.

Those students will follow a semester schedule.

All other high school students, including those in intensive support programs — such as gifted programs or programs for those with autism — will begin on Sept. 17 and follow a quadmester schedule.

The dates apply to both in-person and virtual classes.

"While most, if not all, secondary schools will be open on one of these two days, if there are unique circumstances that require additional time, those schools will contact families directly," the board's website says.