Toronto school board sues city, fire department for 'gross negligence' in York Memorial school fire

The Toronto District School Board is suing the city, fire department, police services board and Ontario Fire Marshall for $90 million over a fire that destroyed York Memorial Collegiate Institute.

The lawsuit alleges the fire department's "gross negligence" caused the fire to spread throughout the heritage building, and that the fire marshal subsequently sought to cover up their mistakes. It also says Fire Chief Matthew Pegg made misleading statements about the fire in media interviews.

City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said it will review the statement of claim and respond through the courts.

"The City and the Toronto Fire Service will offer no further comment on the claim at this time," he said.

In the afternoon of May 6, 2019, Toronto Fire Services responded to a fire alarm in the second floor auditorium of the high school. Within hours, it declared the fire extinguished and decided to resume the investigation in the morning.

However, that assumption was premature, according to the school board's statement of claim.

The statement of claim alleges the fire department did not post a fire watch, but the fire continued to burn in the floors and walls. At 3:15 a.m., a security guard noticed a flicker of light in the auditorium window and called fire fighters, it says. By then the building was ablaze.

TDSB said it had attempted to settle the matter outside of court, but was left with no choice but to take legal action.

"Our focus remains on supporting the 900 students and staff that were sadly displaced by the fire two years ago," said spokesperson Ryan Bird.

"At the same time, the important cleanup and preparation work that is critical to the rebuilding process is continuing at the site as we look to once again provide generations of students and staff with new high school memories while honouring the past."

