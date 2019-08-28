TDSB to cut nearly 300 positions due to provincial cuts, report says

As the start of the school year approaches, a clearer picture is emerging of just how provincial funding changes will affect the Toronto District School Board with some 300 positions being eliminated, including teachers, principals, coaches and custodial staff.

A report being presented to the board Wednesday details the 296 positions on the chopping block for the 2019-2020 school year, a move estimated to save $47 million.

Premier Doug Ford had said in May that attrition would be enough to accommodate the funding cuts, but the board has maintained that isn't true and that layoffs were necessary to meet the new budget.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce chalked the cuts up to problems pre-dating the current government, citing a five-year-long deficit at the board.

"Those structural deficits existed while governments both past and present increased investments at the highest level in the history of Ontario," he said, adding that he expects to see some teachers eventually rehired.

TDSB chair Robin Pilkey says her biggest worry is about the loss of frontline workers such as psychologists and guidance counselors, saying the cuts could hurt some of the board's most vulnerable students.

Lecce says he expects the number of positions being eliminated to come down in the coming weeks, saying Ontarians should wait and see.