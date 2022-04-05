TDSB to let entire schools know about COVID-19 outbreaks

The Toronto District School Board says it will now let entire school communities know about COVID-19 cases, not just affected classrooms.

In a tweet on Monday, the TDSB said the issuing of COVID-19 notification letters to all concerned will give parents and guardians a better sense of the spread of the virus. The letters will outline "all impacted classes" in a given school, the board said.

"This updated process will provide a more comprehensive picture and continue until the end of this school year," the TDSB said in the tweet.

In January, the Ontario government stopped tracking COVID-19 in schools, but the TDSB continued to send positive case notification letters to affected classrooms.