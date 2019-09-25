TDSB details plan to reduce class sizes in Toronto neighbourhoods hardest-hit by COVID-19

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has unveiled a plan to reduce kindergarten and elementary class sizes, primarily at schools in communities with a heightened risk of COVID-19.

The proposal would see kindergarten class sizes capped at 15 students and Grades 1 to 8 capped at 20 students at selected, high-priority schools.

Schools in lower-risk areas will see kindergarten classes capped at 26 students, Grades 1 to 3 capped at 20 students and Grades 4 to 8 capped at 27 students.

The TDSB is relying on Toronto Public Health to determine the schools in need of increased resources. A full list of schools where caps will be lowered has not yet been finalized.

The proposed plan, which school board trustees are debating Thursday afternoon, will require the board to increase its deficit by $29.5M, or one per cent, in order to bring on 766 additional teachers.

You can see the TDSB's proposed class size caps and forecasted class size averages in the chart below:

(Toronto District School Board)

Even with lowered caps and additional teachers, the TDSB says its "limited resources" mean it will still not be possible to ensure two metres of physical distance between kindergarten and elementary students.

The plan also forecasts that four schools will have classroom shortfalls, assuming that 80 per cent of students return for in-person learning.

However, survey results released by the board this week suggest that about one in three elementary students will start the year remotely.

TDSB staff are also working on what will likely be a staggered start to the school year, which now appears set to begin on Tuesday, Sep. 15, though that plan remains a work in progress.

The latest back-to-school plan by the TDSB comes just days after the provincial government rejected a proposal to reduce class sizes more broadly across the board. The rejected plan called for class size caps of 15 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 3 and 20 students in Grades 4 to 8.

The Ford government raised concerns that the board's initial plan also included a shortened learning day and its potential effects on the curriculum and after-school programs.

TDSB trustees are also debating a motion that would make masks mandatory for all students, rather than making masks mandatory only for Grades 4 and higher, which the province has recommended.