TDSB now giving schools just 75 minutes to notify parents of student absences

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will now give school staff 75 minutes to notify parents when students are absent from class.

The move comes days after a 14-year-old boy became the subject of an Amber Alert after he didn't show up at school. The teen was found safe, but the board is still investigating how his absence went unnoticed by staff at Newtonbrook Secondary School.

Ryan Bird, a TDSB spokesperson, said staff missed the attendance reporting deadline at 11 a.m., and the boy's parents weren't notified of his absence until after 6 p.m..

Four staff members at Newtonbrook have been put on "home assignment" in the wake of the incident.

Bird said the new, board-wide change is needed after an initial review found that high schools across the city had different times that first absence calls went out to parents.

"We're saying to schools that the first call for absence alert should be going out no later than 75 minutes after the start of school day," he told CBC Toronto.

"We want to remain consistent across our secondary schools," Bird said.