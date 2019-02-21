Breaking
TCH CEO ousted following investigation into management contract
The CEO of Toronto Community Housing has been ousted from the job following an external probe into the procurement of a contract with a management consultant agency.
Kathy Milsom will 'cease to be CEO, effective immediately,' statement says
Kathy Milsom will "cease to be CEO, effective immediately," according to a statement released Thursday morning by TCH.
