TCH CEO ousted following investigation into management contract
TCH CEO ousted following investigation into management contract

The CEO of Toronto Community Housing has been ousted from the job following an external probe into the procurement of a contract with a management consultant agency.

Kathy Milsom will 'cease to be CEO, effective immediately,' statement says

The CEO of Toronto Community Housing has been ousted from the job following an external probe into the procurement of a contract with a management consultant agency.

Kathy Milsom will "cease to be CEO, effective immediately," according to a statement released Thursday morning by TCH.

More to come.

