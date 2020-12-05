Family of 15-year-old demands answers after TCDSB says he must take in-person classes

The family of a 15-year-old boy who lives in one of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by COVID-19 is pushing the Toronto Catholic District School Board to let him learn full-time from home — even though the board has ruled he must attend in-person classes because he's been expelled in the past.

Nekeba Cuff, a Grade 10 student, travels by bus, subway and streetcar more than two hours a day from his home near Jane and Finch to a high school in Cabbagetown where he attends a special program for students who have been expelled.

Nekeba's mother, Kishir Thomas, says the TCDSB is forcing her to choose between her son's health and his education.

"With COVID going around I'm concerned about his safety. Imagine going out, something happens, and God forbid, you get infected. What are you going to tell me? 'Oh, we're sorry?'"

Parents of students in Ontario schools were given a choice in August to opt into full online learning at home to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Family wants same choice other students were given

That has Nekeba's relatives wondering why it's not available to him, and why the board waited a month to offer the option of paying for a taxi to take him and from school.

They're worried about the risk of him getting the novel coronavirus on public transit or in a taxi. Having recently lost a grandmother to COVID-19, it's a big issue for Nekeba's family and other people in their community.

COVID-19 affects Black people and other people of colour disproportionately in Toronto, according to data gathered by the city. The figures show that's particularly true for those living in low-income areas. ICES, a non-profit research institute, reported the COVID positivity rate in the Jane and Finch area is more than 15 per cent, the seventh highest in the province.

A collection of photographs of Nekeba Cuff in Grade 6 at his elementary school in Toronto. (Submitted by Paul Raso)

The Ministry of Education requires all school boards to provide the option of full-time online classes this school year.

"School boards must work collaboratively with parents to ensure that all students have access to remote learning," the ministry said in a statement.

But the TCDSB says although it is committed to ensuring all students who are expelled have the opportunity to continue their education, some classes must be in person.

"Under the Education Act PPM 142 - School Board Programs for Expelled Students, the program includes an assessment of the attitudes and behaviour of the student as well as observing and assessing their interaction with other students and staff, all of which requires in-person attendance," the TCDSB told CBC News in a written statement.

"While in-person attendance is required to assess the student's social emotional growth, these programs can and do offer a combination of in-person as well as virtual learning during the pandemic," the statement reads.

Pandemic changes circumstances, family says

Nekeba was enrolled in a program at St. Martin Catholic School, formerly known as The Alternative Pupil Placement for Limited Expelled Students.

The class is for youths 15 and older who are on a limited expulsion and are deemed at risk in the regular secondary school system.

Nekeba Cuff was suspended by Chaminade College, an all-boys high school with the TCDSB, in October after an altercation with another student off school property. (CBC)

After years in behavioural classes and special education, Nekeba ended up in the program following a suspension from one high school in North York for threatening a teacher. He was later subjected to a limited expulsion from Chaminade College School for stabbing a student in the leg in October.

The most recent incident is still before the courts.

Thomas says her son was remorseful but must take responsibility for his decisions.

"Right after that altercation, he took the shirt off his back to help the other student he hurt and wrapped it around his leg."

The TCDSB says it does offer 100 per cent support for academic learning done virtually but notes there is a behavioural component expelled students need to complete. Nekeba's family has appealed to the board to make an exception in his case.

TCDSB must take boy's trauma into account, mentor says

Paul Raso, the executive director of the non-profit organization Education Involved Advocacy Group, is a former vice principal who has worked in the Jane and Finch area for 20 years, and is helping the family make their case.

He's been trying to help Nekeba since he was in Grade 6 and has vouched for him to the board.

Paul Raso, front left, and Nekeba Cuff, back right, attend a mentorship program that teaches kids social skills. (Submitted by Paul Raso)

"I've watched this kid grow up. He's smart, he's funny and he's great in school when he can get support, but we need to provide more options for students dealing with serious trauma," he said.

Trauma has followed the teen throughout his life, Raso says.

Two weeks before the stabbing, Nekeba and his mother saw the immediate aftermath of a double homicide right outside their door.

Nekeba looked out their window and saw two men on the ground bleeding. His mother actually placed the 911 call.

Thomas says living through traumatic experiences like that shooting in October of last year, and the deaths of close friends, has severely affected her son's mental health and social abilities.

Raso says no one from the school or the board ever called to check up on the teen after the shooting. And, he says, the board fails to factor in the trauma, or the dangers kids like Nekeba face when they're moved from one school to another.

A Toronto police officer stands behind crime scene tape after a shooting in the area of Jane and Finch that left two men dead in October 2019. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)



"To send a kid from Jane and Finch who fears for his life because of the things he's experienced to a school just north of Regent Park, in another gang's territory, could be a matter of life and death even as a bystander," he said.



Raso says that's the reason he left the TCDSB — he "couldn't take going to anymore students' funerals."

When CBC News asked the Ministry of Education what it's doing to ensure the safety of students in communities such as Jane and Finch, the ministry responded that it's provided millions of dollars in additional funding to the area that could be used to hire more staff and pay for more internet connectivity, computers and other technology.

Raso and the family finally got an appeal hearing with the TCDSB on Nov. 2 but only for Nekeba's expulsion, not the option for full online learning.

The TCDSB says school administrators and staff want to work with families to develop an appropriate student action plan and also to address any concerns they may have, but the family says they don't feel the board has done that.

Thomas says her family is going to fight for her son and perhaps help other students in the same situation.

They are now planning to file a human rights complaint against the TCDSB as well as an appeal to find a safe option.

"Ultimately, we want to see kids in this board treated with dignity and respect in this program," Raso said.

