Toronto Catholic schools will raise Pride flag for 1st time next month
The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it will celebrate Pride Month every June, starting this year.
The board's trustees voted in favour of proclaiming Pride Month on Thursday night
The board's trustees voted in favour of proclaiming Pride Month on Thursday night.
Pride Month honours the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a rallying point for the LGBTQ+ community.
A Pride flag will be flown at the board's office and all of its schools for the month of June.
The decision comes 10 days after the Halton Catholic District School Board voted against flying the rainbow flag or recognizing Pride Month.
In response, all nine Catholic high schools in Halton Region posted a rainbow-themed message of support to LGBTQ+ students and parents.
