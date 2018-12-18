Toronto school board says layoffs coming after province cuts $25M in funding

A major Toronto school board said the province's decision to cut specialized programs will result in some 95 part-time student workers immediately losing their jobs.

The cuts are outlined in a briefing note send to Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustees this week.

Late last Friday afternoon, the Ontario government issued a memo to school boards announcing it's slashing $25 million in funding for specialized programs in elementary and secondary schools. The education minister's spokesperson alleged the programs have a "long track record of wasteful spending."

However, teachers have defended the programs — which include initiatives like providing after-school activities for at-risk youth — saying they're working well and warning that cutting them will negatively affect students and classrooms.

The TCDSB briefing note said the cuts affect one per cent of its annual budget.

A number of programs are being affected by the cuts, including one called Tutors in the Classroom and another called Focus on Youth, which provided after-hours programming.

"Some temporary staffing reductions are required effective immediately," the note states, adding most of those who will lose their jobs are part-time tutors who are university or college students.

A program called Indigenous Student Learning and Leadership also had its $30,000 worth of funding cut as a result of the government's move. It aims to provide leadership development opportunities to Indigenous students from Grade 7-12, according to the briefing note.

The Toronto District School Board hasn't said how many of its programs will be affected by the cut, or if it will result in layoffs.