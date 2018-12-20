This east-end creek has turned a strange colour, and residents want to know why

A section of Taylor-Massey Creek in Toronto's east end has turned cloudy and green causing residents to question whether the waterway has been contaminated.

Monica Sarty tweeted out a picture of Taylor-Massey Creek while she was walking between Dawes Road and O'Connor Drive on Thursday morning.

"Taylor Creek is green and oily this morning. People are very concerned," she wrote.

City Councillor Mike Layton responded and tagged the Twitter account for 311, the city's non-emergency service and information line.

Taylor Creek is green and oily this morning. People are very concerned - we have not seen this in a while as it stopped happening on <a href="https://twitter.com/Janet_Davis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Janet_Davis</a> 's watch. Is this industrial dumping? Please look into this! thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPFR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPFR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BradMBradford?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BradMBradford</a> <a href="https://t.co/ackusxFcyV">pic.twitter.com/ackusxFcyV</a> —@mosafolk

Janet Davis, the former city councillor for the area, was tagged in Sarty's tweet. She responded, saying city inspectors had been notified and were at the scene.

Stephen Wickens, who lives near Danforth and Coxwell avenues, said he was riding his bike down in the ravine system between Cullen Bryant Park and the Don Valley Parkway in the early afternoon on Thursday.

"The creek water often looks cloudy, but today was a more intense greenish grey and it smell[ed] sort of like lawn fertilizer," he told CBC Toronto in a Twitter message.

By Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the city said crews found the origin of the spill near St. Clair and Victoria Park avenues, approximately four kilometres east of where Sarty had seen the contamination.

"Crews are currently on site to initiate the containment and clean-up efforts," Ellen Leesti said in an emailed statement, adding that the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks had been notified.

There's no word yet on the substance of the spill.