17-year-old Toronto boy wanted in connection with taxi driver shooting

Toronto police are searching for a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with the shooting death of a taxi driver earlier this month.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Isaiah Twyman, 17, of Toronto, for second-degree murder, police said in a news release Friday.

Police say they have obtained judicial authorization to identify Twyman despite the fact that he is under the age of 18.

"He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately," police said.

Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East on the evening of Oct. 24 after getting reports of a taxi driver that had crashed into a fence.

Police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Christopher Jung, 73, of Toronto. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Police identified the victim of the shooting as Christopher Jung, 73, of Toronto.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jung alone in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.

In a tweet from earlier this week, Beck Taxi confirmed Jung was one of its drivers.

"Our hearts are broken," Beck said. "We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family who suffered an unimaginable loss after the death of someone they love.