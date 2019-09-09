Police release photos of man sought in taxi driver robbery

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a robbery in April in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

The man hailed a taxi near Yonge and Wellesley streets on April 21, sitting behind the driver.

He then allegedly used a seatbelt to choke the driver and steal his wallet before jumping out of the moving car.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the man or the incident to get in touch with them.