Toronto police identify taxi driver who died in hospital after he was shot several times

Toronto police have identified a taxi driver who died in hospital after he was shot several times on Sunday night.

In a news release on Monday, police said the victim is Christopher Jung, 73, of Toronto.

Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at 8:48 p.m. for a report of a taxi driver that had crashed into a fence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jung alone in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics took Jung via an emergency run to hospital, where he died.

Police said a man wearing dark clothing was seen running away from the area.

Anyone with dashboard camera footage or surveillance footage is asked to contact homicide investigators.

Police were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East on Sunday night for a report that a taxi driver had crashed into a fence. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

In a tweet, Beck Taxi confirmed that Jung was one of its drivers.

"Our hearts are broken," Beck said.

"We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family who suffered an unimaginable loss after the death of someone they love, the tweet reads.

"Our hearts are with them today. We are working with the police in their investigation and are committed to doing everything we can to assist."