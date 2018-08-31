Skip to Main Content
Toronto taxi driver faces 28 charges in connection to alleged sex assault

Toronto police say a taxi driver faces 28 charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault against a female a customer.

Man, 62, accused of sexually assaulting a woman, 32, then using her credit card

Police say the incident occurred after a woman, 32, was picked up by a taxi in the Queen Street West and Tecumseth Street area. (CBC)

Police say the incident took place Aug. 25 at about 4 a.m. in the city's west end after a woman, 32, was picked up by a taxi in the Queen Street West and Tecumseth Street area. 

Police allege the woman was sexually assaulted by the driver, who then took her credit card and used it at multiple locations to make purchases.

Investigators said a 62-year-old man surrendered to police and was charged with sexual assault, nine counts of fraud, nine use of stolen credit card and nine possession of stolen property.

Police said the man appeared in court in Toronto on Thursday.

