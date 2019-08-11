Food lovers enjoy multi-ethnic treats at 26th annual Taste of the Danforth

Thousands of foodies are gathering in Toronto's east end this weekend for the 26th annual Taste of the Danforth.

Organizers say they expect 1.6 million people to attend the festival, which ends on Sunday night.

At the event, visitors have the opportunity to experience being "Greek for the Day," but organizers say the festival is more than a celebration of Danforth Avenue's Greek heritage. It is also a celebration of Canada's multiculturalism.

Restaurant owners along the Danforth are offering "Tasting Menus" for not more than $6 to enable visitors to enjoy a variety of multi-ethnic treats.

CBC's Rozenn Nicolle captured these moments on Saturday.

Previous Next

Road closures

Meanwhile, Danforth Avenu, from Broadview Avenue to Jones Avenue, will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday.

Small stretches of Logan Avenue and Pape Avenue near the Danforth will also be closed.