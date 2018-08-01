Toronto's Taste of Manila festival is (officially) going ahead

Organizers of a massive Filipino food festival say the August event is going ahead.

The official announcement comes one day after emergency talks with the mayor and city officials.

The event had been cancelled earlier this month over rising costs, but now it's set to take place on Aug. 18-19.

The summer festival, held in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area, has grown rapidly since its start in 2014, when organizers hoped to get 5,000 people. That year 75,000 people showed up, and two years later, that number surged again to 350,000 people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Taste of Manila bills itself as the "largest Filipino street festival outside the Philippines."