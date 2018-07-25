After tragedy, Taste of the Danforth festival to proceed but with 'mixed emotions'

For businesses in Toronto's Greektown, late July normally represents a frantic time filled with last-minute food orders and planning for the city's largest street festival.

This year — after a shooting that left two dead and 13 injured in the heart of the Danforth — the community is spending more time mourning than preparing.

"We've been struck with an incredible tragedy," said Greektown on the Danforth BIA spokesperson Howard Lichtman, who's been organizing Taste of the Danforth for more than 10 years.

"It'll be with mixed emotions that we have the festival."

But with the festival's 25th anniversary now just over two weeks away, Lichtman and neighbourhood businesses say they're resolved to move forward, honouring the shooting victims in the process.

"I think it's also important to demonstrate the resilience of the community," Lichtman said. "We'll walk those streets during the 25th anniversary with some sadness reflecting on what went on."

The festival organizers say they plan to honour the victims and commemorate the incident at some point during the festival, which runs from Aug. 10 to 13 this year.

Standing behind the counter of the bustling cafe Mocha Mocha, owner Marijan Tripkovic said doing something will be appropriate and necessary.

"People died, people got hurt," said Tripkovic, who's run the shop for 27 years.

"Something has to be done."

One block away at Pappas Grill, co-owner John Klianis echoed those calls.

"Whether it's small or big, something has to be said about it," Klianis said.

On Wednesday night, the local business improvement association will also hold a walking candlelight vigil, ending with a public memorial service at Alexander the Great Parkette.

Will people stay home this year?

With up to 1.6 million visitors over three days, Taste of the Danforth is widely billed as Canada's largest street festival.

Some longtime businesses say this year's attendance could decrease as a result of Sunday's shooting.

"I think a few people may choose not to come, being that [the shooting] was so close to the festival," said Klianis, who's been on the Danforth for 30 years.

"I'm curious to see it," said Saul Korman, a local business owner and one of the festival's founders. "But I think people will be there when it's all said and done."

Organizers say the festival's long history and the area's importance to Toronto could help ensure people turn out this August.

"I think people from around the GTA consider Greektown part of their own neighbourhood," Lichtman said. He's predicting that attendance will actually be higher than normal this year.

A young girl writes a message on the sidewalk at a site remembering the victims of Sunday's shooting. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

Possible changes to security

This year's security plans have yet to be finalized, but some in the community say there's no need for an increased police presence or other drastic changes.

"To me, I'm indifferent to that," said Klianis. "I know that [the police] are here."

"It would be nice to have more police officers, but I don't think it's going to really affect very much," added Tripkovic.

The local BIA meets with Toronto police every year to discuss security at the festival.

Organizers say they will follow police advice about officer staffing levels and security plans for this year's event, but there's no indication that major changes are in the works.

"We always have a security plan and an appropriate presence on the street," Lichtman said.