Taste of the Danforth's future in jeopardy

The future of the Taste of the Danforth is in question with the organization in charge of the festival saying fundraising and new sponsorship are needed to keep the long-running event afloat.

The GreekTown on the Danforth BIA held its annual general meeting this week, and approved its 2024 operating budget with a two per cent increase to its levy — which would not cover the festival's costs.

"In light of the $257,000 loss in 2023, further discussion will take place to better understand if we can host Taste of the Danforth in 2024," the organization said in a statement.

"The BIA would need to fundraise and secure new title sponsorship in order to continue in 2024 as the levy no longer covers the festival, and many of our small business members cannot shoulder a significant levy increase."

The festival has been a staple in the east-end neighbourhood since 1994. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while last year organizers said there was not enough time to reimagine the festival given changes to the streetscape along Danforth Avenue.

City officials said in a statement to CBC News that they are aware of this week's vote and discussions around the festival's future.

"The City has been a partner to the BIA over the years in delivering Taste of the Danforth as a marquee local festival and would be supportive of the event continuing should the BIA secure outside fundraising and choose to move forward," the statement reads.