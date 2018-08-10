It's August in Toronto, so expect some road closures and transit disruptions this weekend

This weekend marks mid-August in Toronto, and that means warm weather, street festivals and, of course, road and transit closures.

The 25th annual Taste of the Danforth will be on in Greektown. The celebration of all things Greek is the first since a deadly shooting on Danforth Avenue claimed the lives of two people and injured thirteen others.

Here's what you need to know heading into the weekend:

Festival road closures

Danforth Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic between Broadview and Jones avenues from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The Feast of St. Lawrence will similarly shut down Market Street, from Front Street E. to Wilton Street, until Sunday evening.

TTC service disruptions

There will be no TTC subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations both Saturday and Saturday as Metrolinx crews work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Shuttle buses will be operating along Yonge Street, and the TTC recommends riders take the 97 Yonge as a possible alternative route.

Beaches to avoid

With temperatures ranging in the highs 20s and humidex values well into the 30s, it might be a good weekend to hit a beach around the city for a few hours of sunshine. Tuesday's rainstorm and subsequent flooding, however, have generated unsafe swimming conditions on a number of beaches due to abnormally high levels of E. coli in the water.

Avoid the following beaches:

Marie Curtis Park East Beach.

Sunnyside Beach.

Centre Island Beach.

Ward's Island Beach.

Rouge Beach.

You can keep up to date on conditions at any of the city's beaches here.