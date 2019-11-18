'It was really complicated': Task force calls on U of T to simplify mental health services

A task force set up by the University of Toronto is recommending that the school simplify the way it delivers mental health services to students.

Its final report, released publicly on Wednesday, comes after the deaths of at least three students by suicide on campus in recent years.

The Presidential and Provostial Task Force on Student Mental Health was led by Trevor Young.

The report says that there is a need for a clear "road map" that students can use to know which services are available and how to access them. It notes that many supports are available at the school's three campuses, but students often "struggle" to make use of them.

"Students experiencing mental health challenges or crises may find it especially difficult to find the services they need," the report says.

The call for a simplified system, such as a central phone number or single web presence, is among 21 recommendations from the task force, which began its work in April 2019.

"There is a need for one access point where anyone can easily query what to do if a student is seeking support or is in distress, regardless of campus, division, or college."

Young said in a news release that students made it clear that it is is difficult to make sense of the variety of mental health services at the school.

"It was really complicated," Young said.

Watch The National's documentary on student mental health:

After four recent suicides on the University of Toronto campus, student activists are protesting to draw attention to what they call a mental health crisis. The National’s Ioanna Roumeliotis spoke to students who struggled accessing mental health services on campus about the changes they want to see. 10:46

Task force looked at impact of 'culture of excellence'

The task force also looked at the school's "culture of excellence" and institutional policies that may affect student well-being. It heard that the culture puts pressure on students may also contribute to the feeling of "imposter syndrome," the report says.

U of T President Meric Gertler said he accepts all of the task force's recommendations 'wholeheartedly.' (CBC)

"The university should expand this notion of excellence to include wellness, in addition to excellence in research and academics, and truly become a 'culture of caring,'" the report recommends.

The task force, made up of 13 people, including faculty members, staff and students, was asked to look at four key areas:

Mental health services and delivery.

Co-ordination of services across the three campuses.

Expanding community partnerships.

Spaces offering mental health services at the university.

It visited all three campuses as it conducted several rounds of consultations.

As part of its call for a simplified system, the report urges the university to consider increasing after-hours care, such on evenings and weekends, and to continue making services available at times of high stress, such as during exams.

And it urges the university to expand its partnerships with hospitals, including Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, to respond better to the increasing demand for mental health resources.

'Transparent protocol' on deaths

When it comes to a student death, the task force says the university should adopt a "transparent protocol" in communications. Such a protocol would outline reasons for limiting information, including privacy legislation and requests by families for privacy.

"The university should publish a public protocol related to tragic events," the report reads.

"Such a protocol would also outline resources and supports, training, follow-up activities, and aspects of trauma-informed care that are available."

In a joint statement to students, faculty and staff, U of T President Meric Gertler and Vice-President and Provost Cheryl Regehr said they accept all of the task force's recommendations "wholeheartedly."