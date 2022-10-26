Family of man who fell to his death in Jane and Finch says police denied them chance to speak to him

Through tears and grief, the family of a Toronto man who fell to his death from a west-end highrise gathered steps away from where Taresh Bobby Ramroop died, calling for police to be held accountable for his death.

Ramroop, 32, died on Oct. 13 after what organizers of Thursday's news conference called a "prolonged, violent encounter involving approximately 20 Toronto police officers."

What Ramroop needed that day, they said, was mental health help — not a police response.

"Instead, the police staged an hours-long standoff which ended after Taresh tried to escape from a window," before he fell to his death, organizers said in a news release.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of the fall, saying Toronto police were called to an apartment in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man "throwing objects" off of a balcony. The Special Investigations Unit has said three officers attempted to negotiate with the man before three more officers from the Emergency Task Force arrived to speak with him from an adjoining apartment.

The Toronto Police Service's website descibes the ETF as responding to "high-risk emergency situations, search warrant execution, armed/barricaded persons and acts of terrorism."

But while the SIU referenced just six officers in its statement, the family says it and other witnesses saw approximately 20 officers present. They also say Ramroop's parents asked to speak with their son, but were denied the opportunity and that his mother was assaulted by a police officer in the process.

"His tragic passing has shocked us all and left us empty," a GoFundMe page for Ramroop says.

Body left on ground for hours, family alleges

Moreover, the family says they were told a doctor would be arriving to treat Ramroop, yet at no time did they see one arrive before he died.

Instead they say their loved one's body lay on the ground for several hours after he died. The family meanwhile was left in the dark, they say, with police not informing them he was dead until about six hours later.

Toronto police declined to answer questions about the case, including how many officers were present.

"The Service is not legally permitted to comment until the SIU has completed their independent investigation," spokesperson Const. Alex Li said in an email.

The case appears to bear some similarities to the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who in May of 2020, fell from her 24th-floor apartment balcony after her mother called 911 saying her daughter needed help. The SIU later cleared the five officers involved that day of wrongdoing , saying while their efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, none broke the law.

No mental health help sent, family says

In the wake of Korchinski-Paquet's death, then-police chief Mark Saunders told the media police received three 911 calls for an assault, two of which referenced a knife.

As a result, he said, police did not dispatch a mobile crisis intervention team to the scene, with Saunders saying: "There's no way I would put a nurse in the middle of a knife fight."

In Ramroop's case, the SIU's statement makes no mention of whether an MCIT was sent to assist and also makes no mention of a weapon.

In an online obituary, Ramroop's mother writes that he was born in Guyana, was beloved by his parents and was a brother to four siblings. Ramroop immigrated to Canada in 1993 and will be missed by family and friends both here and abroad.

"If love alone could [have] saved you, you would [have] never died," the obituary says. "We thank God he made you…"