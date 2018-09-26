Skip to Main Content
Some eastbound lanes of 401 reopen in north Toronto after a transport truck fire

Ontario Provincial Police have reopened some of the eastbound express and collectors lanes of Highway 401 in north Toronto following a transport truck fire early Wednesday.

OPP closed the highway from Bayview Avenue to Leslie Street for an hour

An image captured by OPP highway cameras shows a tanker truck on fire Wednesday morning in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Bayview Avenue. (@OPP_GTATraffic/Twitter)

Flames erupted from the transport truck, which was travelling in the eastbound express lanes along Canada's busiest highway, around 8:30 a.m. 

When fire crews arrived, the cab of the vehicle was "fully engulfed" in flames, according to Toronto police. 

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in the truck's cab, said OPP spokesperson Const. Lauren Ball. She added the transport truck was hauling fuel.

All lanes of the 401 from Bayview Avenue to Leslie Street were closed for an hour. The OPP has since reopened two left express lanes and a right collectors lane of the highway, but traffic is moving slowly through the area. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. 

