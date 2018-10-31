Several people are dead after a collision involving a tanker truck on a highway north of Toronto, police say.

The fuel tanker burst into flames on Highway 407, in Vaughan, Ont., after a crash during the afternoon rush, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Schmidt told CBC Toronto the tanker apparently crossed from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound side of the highway, and was involved in a collision.

Fire fully engulfed the tanker.

"The fire has mostly been put out. It is still smoldering," he added.

The exact number of fatalities and injuries was not immediately available.

The eastbound lanes of the 407 are closed at Keele Street, the westbound lanes are closed at Dufferin.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 407 are closed due to blaze. (Kerry Schmidt/Periscope)

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Collision reconstruction experts are expected to assist with the investigation.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

"There's traffic congestion in all directions around this area. It will continue for some time," Schmidt said.