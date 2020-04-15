Are you buying takeout tonight? National 'Takeout Day' kicks off
Takeout Day is an initiative launched by Canada's tourism board to support restaurants struggling during COVID-19.
Tourism board wants every Wednesday to be national day of takeout to support restaurants
Are you ordering takeout right now? Wednesday has been dubbed Takeout Day in Canada.
It's an initiative launched by the Canadian tourism board to help local businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic
The pitch is to make every Wednesday a national day of takeout to support Canadian restaurants.
Ali Chiasson checked in with some Toronto restaurateurs to find out how they're weathering the pandemic.
With files from Ali Chiasson