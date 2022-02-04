Shooting death of 14-year-old girl sparks fear, uncertainty in Mississauga community

The shooting death of a 14-year-old girl inside a Mississauga apartment building on Tuesday night has sparked fear and uncertainty in the community.

Police said someone found Taffash Riley around 9 p.m. and called 911 saying the girl wasn't breathing.

Officers found the teen in the stairwell of the building, located at. 7170 Darcel Ave. near Goreway Drive and Derry Road East. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's really sad. Right in the home, not on the outside," Ebere Solomon told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

"It's sad, I can imagine if it was my own child," the mother of four teenagers added.

Taffash Riley died after she was shot inside a Mississauga apartment building on Tuesday night. (GoFundMe)

Solomon said the area is a "low income place" and is known for violence.

The Riley family moved to Canada in 2012 from Jamaica, CBC News has learned.

Friends 'are pretty traumatized'

Supreet Sidhu, a Grade 11 student, said she has friends living in the building and some of them knew Taffash..

Some of them live on the same floor, she said.

"[They] are pretty traumatized," she told CBC Toronto.

"It is traumatizing for them especially living in the building too and they really don't feel like coming out either because they really don't feel safe," she added.

"It's pretty sad, a 14-year-old student just in high school trying to live her life and all of a sudden she just ends up getting killed. It's pretty sad. I felt bad for her family, losing a young child."

'It's not a safe place to live'

Sidhu said when she learned of the shooting her first thought was that "it's not a safe place to live."

On Thursday, Peel Regional Police told CBC News that the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they're still investigating the case as a homicide, but no suspects have been arrested. They are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, a memorial of candles and teddy bears, along with messages of love for Taffash, has been erected inside the lobby of.

The flag remained at half-mast on Thursday at Ascension of our Lord Secondary School where she studied.

Neighbours are also rallying to support the family. A GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $15,000, had raised more than $17,500 as of Thursday night.