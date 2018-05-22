Skip to Main Content
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in west-end residence
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in west-end residence

Toronto police say the death of a person early Wednesday in a residence in the west end has been deemed a homicide.

Person was found at an address in the area of Symington Avenue and Davenport Road

Toronto police say a person was found dead early Wednesday in a residence in the west end and that death is now considered a homicide. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Police and paramedics were called to an address in the area of Symington Avenue and Davenport Road shortly before 3 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they tried to treat the person, who appeared to have life-threatening injuries, but that person was not transported to hospital.

Toronto police said the person was found in a residence, but they have not released the age, sex and name of the victim.

Initially, police were investigating the death as suspicious, but they have now ruled it a homicide, according to Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

No information on suspects was available.

