Police investigating homicide after person found dead in west-end residence
Toronto police say the death of a person early Wednesday in a residence in the west end has been deemed a homicide.
Person was found at an address in the area of Symington Avenue and Davenport Road
Police and paramedics were called to an address in the area of Symington Avenue and Davenport Road shortly before 3 a.m.
Toronto paramedics said they tried to treat the person, who appeared to have life-threatening injuries, but that person was not transported to hospital.
Toronto police said the person was found in a residence, but they have not released the age, sex and name of the victim.
Initially, police were investigating the death as suspicious, but they have now ruled it a homicide, according to Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.
No information on suspects was available.