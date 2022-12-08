Ontario health minister to make announcement as hospitals strained by flu season

Sylvia Jones holds a news conference as hospitals in the province strain under pressure from widespread multiple respiratory illnesses.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement and take questions from media in Toronto Thursday.

You can watch the news conference live in this story beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

The health ministry has not said what the announcement is about, but it comes as hospitals in the province continue to strain under pressure from multiple respiratory illnesses.

Across all ages, the number of Ontarians going to emergency departments with respiratory complaints remains well above pre-pandemic seasonal averages, according to Ontario's Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance (ACES) database .

Some pediatric hospitals have stopped surgeries and other procedures to maintain capacity for patients seeking care for respiratory symptoms.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's children's hospital has accepted staffing help from the Canadian Red Cross and opened a second pediatric intensive care unit, though others had not sought extra support as of this week.

Throughout the flu season, Jones has insisted that the province was prepared for a fall and winter surge in respiratory illnesses. With respect to steps some hospitals have had to take to deal with an influx of patients, both Jones and Premier Doug Ford have credited them with "thinking outside the box" and not doing "business as usual."