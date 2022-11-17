Ontario health minister insists province was ready for respiratory illness surge as hospitals struggle

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones insisted Thursday that the government was prepared for a surge in respiratory illnesses in children this fall, as hospitals struggle with unprecedented demand for care made more challenging by continued staffing shortages.

"I want to give the people of Ontario reassurance that if your child is sick in the province of Ontario you are going to get the health care you deserve and you need, in a timely manner," Jones said at a morning news conference in Toronto.

Her comments come as a combination of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (more commonly known as RSV) and COVID-19 continue to put tremendous stress on under-staffed hospitals, though there are some early positive signs that the pressure could be easing somewhat.

Jones said that ahead of the fall respiratory virus season, Ontario Health and hospitals developed capacity plans. She also said that over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of pediatric intensive care beds in the province has risen by nearly 30 per cent.

She conceded that some hospitals are "doing business a little different" as they try to deal with an influx of children seeking care, but said she is proud of the "innovation that's happening" and of ongoing co-operation between health networks.

WATCH | SickKids under strain from respiratory illnesses:

Anxiety and exhaustion inside Canada's largest children's hospital Duration 3:14 CBC News is granted rare access inside Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as staff try to keep up with a spike in seriously ill children sick with respiratory illnesses.

As of Thursday, there were 114 pediatric patients requiring intensive care in Ontario — two more than there were beds available. That's down from a peak of 122 one week ago.

'We have a crisis right now,' specialist says

The number of infants and children up to four years old going to hospital emergency departments with respiratory complaints remains more than twice the seasonal pre-pandemic average, according to Ontario's Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance (ACES) database .

The database tracks daily visits and admissions for respiratory illnesses, covering every major hospital in the province.

For those aged five to 17, it is nearly three times the seasonal pre-pandemic average.

That said, both figures have shown declines over the last week.

Dr. Anna Banerji, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine, says governments across Canada need to step up, beginning with mask mandates.

Governments need to step up and implement mask mandates, says Dr. Anna Banerji, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine and Dalla Lana School of Public Health. (CBC)

"We have a crisis right now," she said. "The RSV season is starting, influenza season is starting and we have ICUs at maximum capacity."

Banerji cited a recent example at the Ottawa Children's Hospital, CHEO, where seven children had to be resuscitated within a two-day period.

"What we should be doing is mandating masks, especially for children at school. Everyone's afraid to touch mask mandates but we're talking about children being put in ICUs."

From a peak of 1,134 on Nov. 9, the seven-day average of five to 17 year olds presenting at hospitals with respiratory symptoms dropped to 824 on Nov. 16. The drop for newborns to four year olds has been less pronounced, with the seven-day average is down to 1,110 from a peak of 1,263 on Nov. 11.

Jones said Thursday morning it appears the province is seeing a slowdown in the rate of increase of children seeking hospital care for respiratory symptoms.

"I am not going to presuppose that that means we are coming to a plateau, but we are seeing a slowing down of the percentage increase," she told reporters, adding that a majority of pediatric patients in ICUs are there due to RSV.