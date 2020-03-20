Man badly injured by attacker wielding 2 swords, Toronto police say

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked by another man wielding two swords, Toronto police say.

Const. David Hopkinson said that the attacker walked into a business near the corner of Torbarrie Road and Wilson Avenue, in the city's north end, around 8:20 a.m. Friday and initiated an altercation with the victim.

Hopkinson could not say where the victim was stabbed or slashed, only that he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The man who had the swords is in custody, and both weapons were recovered.

"We want to let the public know that there is no longer any danger as far as we're aware," Hopkinson said.

Officers at the scene were searching for any security camera footage from the area and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact police.