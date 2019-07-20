Skip to Main Content
Toronto

A sweaty Saturday: Heat warnings persist across parts of Canada

The sweltering weather continues Saturday with several parts of Canada under heat warnings.

Humidex values in the 40s in parts of Ontario, Quebec

CBC News ·
Keep cool, Canada. There's hot and humid weather in various parts of the country. (Canadian Press)

The Greater Toronto Area will see a midday high of 34 C, though it will feel more like 44 with the humidex — and the evening might not bring much relief. The overnight low will hover around 22, but it will still feel like over 30 throughout the night.

It should cool down in the GTA on Sunday, Environment Canada says.

There's hot and humid weather in several parts of Ontario, southern Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the agency warns.

Southern Quebec and Ontario have temperatures in the 30s, with humidex values reaching the upper 40s farther south.

The huge blob of hot air that has blanketed several regions is known as a "heat dome."

Parts of northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories are also under heat warnings, with temperatures reaching 30 C.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for several parts of Canada on Saturday. This image was taken from the agency's website early Saturday afternoon. (Environment Canada)

"When you go outside, you feel like you're in the water because it is so humid," said meteorologist Julie Deshaies, speaking to CBC Montreal earlier in the week.

In Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, humidex values could be as high as 39 in parts of the province Saturday. 

Environment Canada is reminding people to check in on loved ones, drink plenty of water and never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

The Ontario SPCA called on pet owners to take extra precautions over the next several days to keep their pets cool and safe.

The massive heat wave has also enveloped the U.S. Midwest and has pushed into the Northeast, ushering in temperatures that could top 38 in Washington and prompting utilities to take steps to prevent power outages.

