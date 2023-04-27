2 teen girls charged in swarming death of unhoused Toronto man granted bail

Two more teen girls who stand charged with second-degree murder in connection with the swarming death of Toronto man Ken Lee have been granted bail.

Both girls, whose names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were released on bail Wednesday after hearings in a downtown Toronto youth court.

Upon hearing the decision after spending four months in detention, one teen broke down in tears.

She was released with bail conditions, and will be staying with family in another part of the province, court heard.

The court has banned the girl from being able to communicate with her co-defendants and she's also not allowed to use a phone or social media. Internet access was granted only for her schoolwork, and that is to be done under the supervision of a family member.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a second accused was also released on bail, her defence lawyer confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.

Both girls had previously been denied bail two months ago. A publication ban covers the reasons behind their release this week.

Eight teen girls, who range in age from 13 to 16, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case. Only one remains in custody.

Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed by a group of girls not far from a downtown Toronto shelter in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2022.