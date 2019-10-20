Man, 36, dead after being shot in parked car near High Park

A 36-year-old man is dead after being shot several times while in the driver's seat of a car near High Park, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews near The Queensway at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire.

They arrived to find the victim in a vehicle, unconscious with serious injuries.

Paramedics performed CPR and rushed the man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

By 10:25 p.m., police said the man had died of his injuries.

Homicide investigators have been called in, police say.

A white sedan was spotted leaving the scene. There's no word yet on suspects.

Investigators are canvassing the scene and are asking anyone with information to contact 11 Division by calling 416-808-1100