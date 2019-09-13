David Suzuki and Stephen Lewis on their pre-election climate tour

David Suzuki and Stephen Lewis are hitting the road hoping to persuade young Canadians to make climate their number one election issue.

The two well-known activists, along with musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, are embarking on a five-city speaking tour beginning on Saturday in Toronto.

Aside from one stop, they'll visit university campuses exclusively.

Lewis, a former leader of the Ontario NDP and diplomat, and Suzuki, a broadcaster with the CBC and environmentalist, spoke with CBC Metro Morning host Matt Galloway on Friday.