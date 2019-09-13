David Suzuki and Stephen Lewis on their pre-election climate tour
The well-known activists are teaming up and hitting the road to make the case to young people that climate should be the number one issue this election season.
Tour calling for urgent, non-partisan climate action kicks off Saturday in Toronto
David Suzuki and Stephen Lewis are hitting the road hoping to persuade young Canadians to make climate their number one election issue.
The two well-known activists, along with musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, are embarking on a five-city speaking tour beginning on Saturday in Toronto.
Aside from one stop, they'll visit university campuses exclusively.
Lewis, a former leader of the Ontario NDP and diplomat, and Suzuki, a broadcaster with the CBC and environmentalist, spoke with CBC Metro Morning host Matt Galloway on Friday.
