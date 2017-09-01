Pearson Airport's Terminal 3 reopens after probe of 'suspicious package'

Terminal 3 at Pearson International Airport has reopened after a brief police investigation of a suspicious package.

"Terminal #3 has been re-opened," Peel Regional Police tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. "The problem has been resolved, no concern for public safety."

Police were called to the airport shortly after the noon hour, and the bomb squad was on scene to investigate.

Pearson Airport's official Twitter account said the incident halted passenger processing in the terminal for U.S.-bound flights. That work has since resumed, though passengers are warned of residual delays as operations return to normal.