Suspicious package disrupts subway service on Line 2 for morning commute

A "suspicious package" at Broadview station has led police and TTC officials to close the station, affecting subway and bus service for morning commuters.

Police received a call about a package in the bus terminal area of Broadview station around 6:30 a.m., Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CBC Toronto in a telephone interview.

She could not elaborate on the nature of the package.

According to Sidhu, a specialized police unit is on scene to investigate.

Initially, the transit agency said service had been suspended between Woodbine and St. George stations. However, that was updated to say that shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank stations.

Commuters were packed into Woodbine station Monday morning when a suspicious package suspended service. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Passengers cannot access Broadview station, which the subway and some bus routes are bypassing, according to TTC spokesperson Hayley Waldman.

The incident has affected the 504 King and 505 Dundas routes, as well as the 8 Broadview and 100 Flemingdon Park.

Line 2: Trains, Buses, and Streetcars are not stopping at Broadview due to police activity. Shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank. —@TTCnotices

"We are working with police to get things back up and running as quickly as we can," Waldman told CBC Toronto.

Earlier, subway service had also been affected on line one due to signal problems. Service was suspended between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations, but normal operations have since resumed.