Man in custody after suspicious package closed section of Danforth

One male is in custody after a suspicious package closed a section of Danforth Avenue near the corner of Danforth and Arundel avenues, police say.

Police say an 'unattended, unidentified package' was spotted at Danforth and Arundel

A male is in custody after a suspicious package closed down a section of Danforth Avenue on Friday afternoon. (Rebecca Silverstone/CBC)

A man is in custody after an investigation into a suspicious package closed a section of Danforth Avenue near Arundel Avenue, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of an "unattended, unidentified package," police said in a tweet.

Members of the police chemical, biological, radi​ological and nuclear defence unit (CBRNE) are investigating.

Danforth Avenue was closed between Broadview and Logan avenues, but has since reopened.

Firefighters stand on Danforth Avenue after a call came in for a suspicious package around 4:30 on Friday afternoon. (Rebecca Silverstone/CBC)
