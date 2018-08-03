Man in custody after suspicious package closed section of Danforth
Police say an 'unattended, unidentified package' was spotted at Danforth and Arundel
A man is in custody after an investigation into a suspicious package closed a section of Danforth Avenue near Arundel Avenue, police say.
Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of an "unattended, unidentified package," police said in a tweet.
Members of the police chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence unit (CBRNE) are investigating.
Danforth Avenue was closed between Broadview and Logan avenues, but has since reopened.
Suspicious Package: Danforth Ave/ Arundel Ave...<br>An unattended, unidentified package was located in the area.<br>Danforth Ave is currently closed both directions from Logan Ave to Broadview Ave.<br>CBRNE responding to assess package. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS54Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS54Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1423501?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1423501</a>^adc—@TPSOperations