'Suspicious package' closes Broadview station for second day in a row

A "suspicious package" has closed Broadview station for the second straight morning, once again affecting the commute to work and school.

Subway trains, buses and streetcars are bypassing Broadview station, one day after a suspicious package investigation closed the station for several hours.

The subway is still running on line two, a spokesperson for the TTC said. But trains are not stopping at Broadview, and shuttle buses, like Monday, are running between Castle Frank and Pape stations.

Toronto police tweeted Tuesday morning that they were called to the station for reports of a "suspicious package."

TTC special constables located the item, and called police.

Suspicious package Broadview Station <a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ttcnotices</a> Special Constables advised the have located suspicious item, we are O/S. Trains will be on by-pass. Expect a large number of emergency services personnel. 496216 ^ma —@TPSOperations

The disruption at Broadview follows a nearly five-hour closure of the station on Monday after police were called for a suspicious package that had been left in the bus terminal area.

Officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. Monday for the package. The investigation halted subway, bus and streetcar service to the station for hours, including the morning rush.

A specialized police unit analyzed the package and deemed that it wasn't a threat to public safety.

Police are seeking one male suspect in connection with Monday's incident. A 53-year-old male is wanted on a charge of public mischief.