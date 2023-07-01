1 person dead after a spike in suspected overdoses: police

Toronto police say a "suspicious drug" may be behind a recent spike in suspected overdoses, leaving at least one person dead.

In a news release, police say officers responded to numerous overdose calls near Strachan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West on Friday and Saturday.

At least five people consumed an "unknown narcotic" suspected to be an opioid, police say, and all suffered "adverse effects."

"As the drug was consumed before police arrived, there is no description of it at this time," reads the release.

"Investigators are concerned there may be more of this suspicious drug sold or given to others."

Police encourage people who may be taking drugs to use extreme caution and to not take them alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.